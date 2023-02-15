The ministry of domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) has revealed that Touch ‘n Go (TnG) will increase the number of cards produced in 2023 to 3.5 million units, up from 2.68 million units produced last year. This comes following the ministry’s discussions with TnG to improve several aspects of the company’s service arising from consumer feedback.
The 30% increase in the number of TnG cards produced for this year should help meet high demand, particularly for the Enhanced Touch ‘n Go Card that always seems to be out of stock. As a brief recap, the NFC-enabled card allows users to top up via an NFC-equipped smartphone and the TnG eWallet app, meaning reloads can be done virtually anywhere.
This is an improvement over regular TnG cards which requires users to top up at dedicated reload kiosks or at locations like petrol stations and convenience stores that offer reloading services. The fact that the NFC-enabled card is priced at the same RM10 as regular TnG cards is also a plus, although finding one in the days, weeks and months after its launch proved difficult for many. The truly desperate had to turn towards scalpers that sold these cards for as much as 900% more.
Berikut merupakan infografik ringkasan terhadap maklum balas syarikat Touch ‘n Go dan penambahbaikan yang dilakukan ekoran isu perkhidmatan dan kad Touch ‘n Go.
This has also prompted the ministry to instruct e-commerce platforms to remove all unauthorised sales advertisements for TnG cards, while official card dealers must limit one card per customer at the set price.
The ministry added the TnG will now proactively remind users of their registered card’s expiry date a month before it goes out of date by emailing the email address linked to their TnG account – a notification will also be sent out through the TnG eWallet app.
TnG will also speed up the refund process for cards that still have credit in the event users’ cards are nearing expiry, stolen or lost, or if they plan to switch over to a newer card. Last but not least, the government has asked for the TnG eWallet Visa card to be rebranded so customers are aware of its inability to be used for toll and public transport payments.
Comments
Produce is one thing. How you sell it is another. Do away ridiculous method like bundling it with RFID.
It’s available on their Lazada LazMall store, I got one for RRP (RM10) last week. They’re doing preorders regularly now to backfill all orders. When I ordered it was a “preorder, get it within 14 days” but I got it 3 days after.
I just went to Lazada and it’s not available. If I want it at this very moment, I can’t. On the other hand, TnG has been selling it at Mid Valley together with RFID. One must but the RFID in order to buy the card. What nonsense is this?
Say no to cronyism and monopoly!
Even Sinkies are buying this TnG card for visits to malaysia…. syabas PM X!!
and the stupidity of mall parking management forced patrons to use only tng card for entrance. many choose to avoid shopping at such premise lol
where is our anti-competition law?
TnG is a private enterprise that is profit driven. Nationalise it so that more can make use of its services. The float through all the pre-loads, the interest earned from the float should be more than enough to subsidise or make it free for all to use. Encourage the wider spread use of TnG eWallet and TnG Cards and RFID. Don’t charge this and that. Make it free. Responsibility to top-up or reload for use. Sigh…..
guess who owns Touch n Go? CIMB Bank.
guess who owns CIMB bank?
the more i produce, the more money i make (but the useless, shit system is still there) hahaha
The touch & go NFC card got problem with some parking system, can into parking but can’t come out when i tried to tap the card.
this physical card is a money making pit.
TnG isn’t interested in actually making the NFC TnG cards available.
They just want people to put money into the TnG e-wallet. How many people put 50 or 100 into the e-wallet just to be able to buy the NFC card (back then, you can only order the card through e-wallet app).
That is very heavy handed to launch a service, ask to put in money but not make the service available.
Now they are trying to bundle the NFC card with RFID? WTF is this? I neither use the e-wallet nor RFID.
If YAB PM is serious to up efficiency,he should perhaps chop off these underperforming semi monopolies like T n Go,MyEg…these r parasites bleeding the poor rakyat with horrendously unacceptable standard of service.
If bumiputera ownership is the criteria ,there are hundreds of more efficient and productive bumiputera companies that can do the job.
We have regime change.Time to do away with money pit semi monopolies.
this card makes me boil. Go TNG eWallet and click on order card. It launches my Lazada app instead. Then it says out of stock. go die lah doing business like this.