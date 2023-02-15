In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 15 February 2023 12:29 pm / 15 comments

The ministry of domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) has revealed that Touch ‘n Go (TnG) will increase the number of cards produced in 2023 to 3.5 million units, up from 2.68 million units produced last year. This comes following the ministry’s discussions with TnG to improve several aspects of the company’s service arising from consumer feedback.

The 30% increase in the number of TnG cards produced for this year should help meet high demand, particularly for the Enhanced Touch ‘n Go Card that always seems to be out of stock. As a brief recap, the NFC-enabled card allows users to top up via an NFC-equipped smartphone and the TnG eWallet app, meaning reloads can be done virtually anywhere.

This is an improvement over regular TnG cards which requires users to top up at dedicated reload kiosks or at locations like petrol stations and convenience stores that offer reloading services. The fact that the NFC-enabled card is priced at the same RM10 as regular TnG cards is also a plus, although finding one in the days, weeks and months after its launch proved difficult for many. The truly desperate had to turn towards scalpers that sold these cards for as much as 900% more.

Berikut merupakan infografik ringkasan terhadap maklum balas syarikat Touch ‘n Go dan penambahbaikan yang dilakukan ekoran isu perkhidmatan dan kad Touch ‘n Go. #KPDN #TouchnGo Posted by KPDN Laman Rasmi on Thursday, 9 February 2023

This has also prompted the ministry to instruct e-commerce platforms to remove all unauthorised sales advertisements for TnG cards, while official card dealers must limit one card per customer at the set price.

The ministry added the TnG will now proactively remind users of their registered card’s expiry date a month before it goes out of date by emailing the email address linked to their TnG account – a notification will also be sent out through the TnG eWallet app.

TnG will also speed up the refund process for cards that still have credit in the event users’ cards are nearing expiry, stolen or lost, or if they plan to switch over to a newer card. Last but not least, the government has asked for the TnG eWallet Visa card to be rebranded so customers are aware of its inability to be used for toll and public transport payments.