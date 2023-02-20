In Local News / By Mick Chan / 20 February 2023 6:39 pm / 1 comment

The digitisation of vehicle road tax and driver’s licenses will not add to congestion at road blocks, according to a digital excerpt of a Sinar Ahad article shown on the Polis DiRaja Malaysia (Royal Malaysia Police) Facebook page.

The Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) fully welcomes and supports the government’s digital approach, JSPT Bukit Aman director Datuk Seri Mat Kasim Karim was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

This follows the announcement on February 10, 2023 by transport minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook that Malaysians only need to show the digital versions of the road tax and driver’s license on the JPJ mobile app via mobile phone.

As a result, Section 20 of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333), which says that the LKM has to be stuck and displayed on the vehicle will no longer be enforced for categories in phase one, which covers private vehicles including motorcycles for Malaysian citizens.

“In the interim, we aim to give society a chance [to adapt] and [practice advocacy] before the Road Transport Department (JPJ) carries out 100% enforcement. I am also confident that checks during roadblocks will not be affected. Should problems arise, detailed checks will then be carried out,” the Bukit Aman JSPT director told Sinar Ahad.

The police will always be in collaboration with the JPJ in terms of assignments and enforcement, he added. The mobile compound online payment system (MCOPS) devices will continue to enable enforcement through integration with the JPJ’s MySikap system or QR code scanners for the verification of drivers’ identification and vehicle license plate numbers, the JSPT director continued.