In Cars, Kia, Koreans / By Paul Tan / 2 March 2023 4:58 pm / 0 comments

Kia has released two teaser videos for the production version of its upcoming Kia EV9 SUV ahead of a global reveal expected to happen before the end of March 2023.

The Kia EV9 will be the second model that Kia will build on the 800V E-GMP dedicated electric car platform that also underpins the EV6, a contrast to the Hyundai brand which chose to introduce an aerodynamic sedan called the Ioniq 6.

While it certainly looks like the body could fit three-rows of seats, we don’t know if there will be a three-row version of the Kia EV as previously released ‘official spyshots’ that you can see below don’t seem to show any seats in the third row, though they may very well exist and just happen be folded into the luggage floor.

It’s also worth noting that the concept version of the EV9 which was showcased in 2021 was a three-row SUV. So for those who like three rows of seats, one can only hope for now. Another three-row electric SUV on the market would be the Volvo EX90.

The 2021 Kia Concept EV9 measured 4,930 mm long with a wheelbase of 3,100 mm, 2,055 mm wide and 1,790 mm tall; for comparison, the EV6 is 4,680 mm long with a wheelbase of 2,900 mm, 1,890 mm wide and 1,550 mm tall. Its wheels measure 22 inches in diameter.

Kia’s sibling brand Hyundai is expected to launch a Hyundai Ioniq 7 later in 2024, which would be an SUV model similiar to this EV9.