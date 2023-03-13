In Acura, Cars, Ford, International News, Kia / By Gerard Lye / 13 March 2023 3:53 pm / 0 comments

The 2023 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) award winners were announced recently, and after starting with a list of 47 eligible vehicles, jurors went through three rounds of voting to identify three outstanding winners.

In the North American Car of the Year category, the reborn Acura Integra took the top prize, beating out both the Genesis G80 as well as the Nissan Z. The Integra made a return last year as a more upmarket version of the current Honda Civic with 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo four-cylinder petrol engine putting out 200 hp and 260 Nm of torque. A CVT is the default transmission, although customers can also get a six-speed manual with a limited-slip differential by paying more for the A-Spec variant.

Next up is the competitive North American Truck of the Year category that saw the V8-powered Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 take on two electric pick-up trucks in the form of the Lordstown Endurance and Ford F-150 Lightning.

In the end, the Blue Oval’s first electric pick-up truck won the coveted title, with jurors praising the versatility and reinventive approach taken to bring America’s best-selling nameplate into the electric vehicle (EV) age.

Lastly, the Kia EV6 took home top honours in the North American Utility Vehicle of the Year category, which had three finalists that were all EVs. The EV6 brushed aside the Cadillac Lyriq and Genesis GV60, receiving commendation for its styling and performance. The Kia EV was launched in Malaysia last June in GT-Line guise with a Long Range AWD powertrain that offered 325 PS (321 hp or 239 kW), 605 Nm and a range of up to 506 km following the WLTP standard.