Round 2 of GR Vios Challenge happens this weekend at Sepang – livestream on Toyota’s website, socmed

In Cars, Local News, Motorsports, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 2 June 2023 12:55 pm / 0 comments

Round 2 of the GR Vios Challenge will be happening this weekend (June 3-4) at the Sepang International Circuit, but you don’t have to go all the way there, as the race weekend will be streamed live on Toyota’s official website as well as all Toyota Gazoo Racing Malaysia social media platforms – Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

The livestream will bring online spectators into the inner workings of the GR Vios Challenge and all the action across four classes of racing. The race will see a total of 45 drivers competing in the Super Sporting Class for elite and professional drivers, the Sporting Class for amateurs, the Rookie Class for young drivers, and the Promotional Class for celebrities.

Saturday’s livestream will start at 6.30 pm with racing action in the Sporting Class, followed by a brief intermission at 7.35 pm for a performance by celebrity Janna Nick, who’s no stranger to the one-make race. Racing action continues with the Super Sporting Class and Rookie Class at 8pm before concluding with the battle of celebrities in the Promotional Class.

On Sunday, the livestream again kicks off at 6.30 pm with Race 2 of the Sporting Class, followed by Race 2 of the Super Sporting and Rookie Classes at 8pm, and Race 2 of the Promotional Class. Viewers will also be treated to a special performance by singer and celebrity racer Khai Bahar at 9.40 pm. Remember to stay for the prize presentation ceremony.

Featuring many of the country’s top seeded drivers, Round 1 of the GR Vios Challenge was beamed to more than 3.5 million online viewers, making it one of the most viewed racing series in the country.

“The excitement of the GR Vios Challenge is in its unpredictability – no one, no matter in which class they are in, has a clear advantage because they are all competing on a level playing field. As we’ve seen in Seasons 1 through 5, the fight for the championship will always be decided at the very end and the live stream of the racing action will ensure that spectators will not miss out on any of the battles on track,” said UMW Toyota Motor president Datuk Ravindran K.

With no clear favourites as the seasons reaches its halfway point, Round 2 promises to be an action-packed one as all the drivers will be going all out to amass as many valuable points as they can in time for the championship finale in September.

In the Super Sporting Class, there are no less than six drivers still with a clear shot at winning the overall championship. The class so far seems to be dominated by young drivers but with four races still to run, it would be foolish to write off veterans like Eddie Lew and Tengku Djan Ley.

Prima Pearl TD Racing’s Mitchell Cheah currently leads the overall point standings with 27 points, just a single point ahead of last year’s Sporting Class champion and former Rookie Class champion Naquib Azlan, with both having won one race each.

In the Sporting Class, last year’s Rookie Class champion Nabil Azlan currently has a three-point advantage (36 points) over Crestmax Motorsport’s Bradley Benedict Anthony. Both have one race win each so far. Nabil is hoping to follow in the footsteps of his elder brother Naquib, who was champion of the Rookie Class and Sporting Class, and now in the mix for the Super Sporting Class title.

Meanwhile, the Rookie Class has all six young drivers jostling for position. The top two contenders so far are Iman Danish who leads with 32 points, just one point ahead of Ariff Azmi, while a further four points behind is Nazmir Azlan on 27 points. Nazmir is the younger brother of Naquib and Nabil – that’s true racing DNA there!

Last but certainly not least is the Promotional Class, where Zizan Razak is hungry for the title. The Polis Evo 3 star starts Round 2 with two race wins in the bag and leading fellow actor Shukri Yahaya by 41 points to 32. Shukri, a former Promotional Class champion, ended Round 1 with two second place finishes, and is trailed by newcomer Ezzrin Loy at 24 points.

“The title has eluded me for two straight seasons. I came so close to winning but I realised that my emotions got the better of me and when it mattered most, I have only myself to be blame for missing out on the opportunity. I start my third season a more composed and experienced contender,” Zizan said.

Tune in this weekend for all the race action and performances. It’s on Toyota Malaysia’s website as well as Toyota Gazoo Racing Malaysia’s pages on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

GALLERY: Scenes from Round 1 GR Vios Challenge, Sepang