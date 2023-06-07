2024 Lexus GX, TX SUVs teased again – June 8 debut

In Cars, International News, Lexus / By Gerard Lye / 7 June 2023 11:20 am / 0 comments

2024 Lexus GX

After revealing the Lexus LBX earlier this week, the Japanese carmaker will host a double feature on June 8 which will see the debut of the all-new GX and TX. Both SUVs have been teased before, but to keep the hype train chugging along, Lexus has released new teaser images to give us a slightly better idea of what to expect.

Starting with the off-road-focused GX, we already know the third-generation model will be a very boxy vehicle based on past teasers. With the new image, we get a decent look at the SUV’s front end, which features triple-element headlamps, L-shaped daytime running lights as well as a more rugged take on the company’s trademark spindle grille.

Said grille appears to be of a more subdued size compared to other Lexus models and is accompanied by a lower vent finished in body colour for some contrast. We can also see a heavily sculpted clamshell bonnet, roof rails and upright A-pillars, the last of which are reminiscent of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

2024 Lexus TX

While there isn’t a shot of the GX’s rear, a previous teaser image confirms it will have full-width taillights and very pronounced wheel arches. The general shape when viewed from the back reminds us of the Land Rover Defender, but the interior is being kept a secret for now.

As for the TX, parts of the three-row SUV’s exterior and interior were teased previously. Now, we are being shown the face, which sports a frameless spindle grille with prominent slats that are accompanied by small headlamps with L-shaped DRLs that extend into a trim strip just below the Lexus badge. A side view of the SUV shows similarities with the Toyota Grand Highlander, which is said to be the sister model to the TX.

GALLERY: 2024 Lexus GX teasers

GALLERY: 2024 Lexus TX teasers