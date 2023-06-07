Volvo cars with Android Automotive OS can now show Apple CarPlay navigation in the instrument cluster

In Cars, International News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 7 June 2023 3:24 pm / 1 comment

Volvo has announced a new over-the-air (OTA) update that improves the infotainment system for Apple CarPlay users. This will be rolled out to models powered by Android Automotive OS with Google built-in, which, in Malaysia, includes the XC90, XC60, XC40, C40, S60, S90 and V60.

According to the Swedish carmaker, the most notable improvement in this update is improved integration of Apple Maps and other supported navigations apps, which now displays turn-by-turn navigation in the digital instrument cluster.

Additionally, the display now presents call information so users can answer, reject and end calls using the buttons on the steering wheel. Calls can also be hung up or muted through the central touchscreen, and the CarPlay tile now features media information to make it easier to play, pause and skip songs.

Other changes include the ability to switch between driver support functions using the steering wheel buttons and the ability to enable automatic folding of the wing mirrors when locking the car. Volvo also notes some minor engine calibration optimisations and bug fixes.

“When our customers get in their Volvo car, we want it to be a better experience than the day before – our over-the-air updates are a cornerstone in this ambition. The latest update on CarPlay features is an excellent example of how we continuously improve and add features and functions together with our technology partners, making our customers’ experience richer over time,” said Alwin Bakkenes, Volvo’s head of software engineering.