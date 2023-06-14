Toyota Arene OS to debut by 2025 – software platform can alter driving feel, simulate manual gearbox in EVs

In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 14 June 2023 5:26 pm / 0 comments

Besides talking about battery electric vehicle (BEV) hardware currently in development, the Toyota Technical Workshop held recently in Japan also touched on the software side of things. According to the carmaker, the evolution of the vehicle’s operating system (OS) will allow its next-generation BEVs to provide customisation of “driving feel.”

The first piece of tech mentioned is Arene OS, a software platform that the company says will accelerate the intelligence of cars and provide new value to customers. The OS was announced last year and is targeted for deployment on vehicles beginning in 2025. During Toyota’s recent event, it was revealed Arene OS is being developed following three pillars, starting with Tools, which is to promote efficient development or evaluation of car software.

This is followed by SDK (software development kit) for developers to easily integrate software into vehicles, while UI (user interface) lays out mechanisms for how people interact with cars and society.

Toyota says Arene OS will operate more than 200 vehicle functions, but is being vague about when it will debut, saying it is “scheduled to be installed in the next global volume production model.” One of the functions touted is advanced voice recognition that leverages on AI (artificial intelligence) to provide customers with fast response times and tailored suggestions and preferences. On Toyota’s side, AI will also be used to designers to speed up product development.

Of more interest is how software can affect the “driving feel” that the carmaker mentioned. Toyota claims that BEV hardware and software can be updated in a way that drive control and clutch functions are realised to provide the fun of driving a manual transmission car, even with a BEV!

If you recall, Lexus showed off a research prototype based on the fully electric UX 300e with a “manual transmission” last year. Another car that showcased the potential of this tech is the AE86 EV presented at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon, which features a manual transmission and clutch, but has an electric powertrain.

Other things that tinkering with software can do include modifying the simulated engine sound or the response of the electric powertrain. The Lexus RZ is a good representation of the latter with its steer-by-wire technology that allows the yoke steering wheel to be practical to use. Toyota says the possibilities are limitless if you are nostalgic for something you used to drive or cars you want to drive in the future.

It isn’t just how you interact with the where that software has a role to play. Toyota says cars will be connected to infrastructure and towns to provide new services like more accurate real-time traffic information. Software developed can also be used for Efficient Transportation Operation Support System (E-TOSS), which is helpful for logistics companies to efficiently plan and track deliveries.

The cars on the road can also automatically generate map data, which can be used to increase the frequency of 3D map updates from six months to the same day. This can enable cars to better plan routes that are more comfortable, safer and more fuel/electricity efficient. Additionally, geolocation can make “smart parking” even better and allow for manned or unmanned vehicles to operate safer.