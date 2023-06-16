Next Toyota Land Cruiser Prado teased for Europe, North America; to share GA-F platform with Lexus GX?

In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 16 June 2023 8:33 am / 1 comment

The Land Cruiser Prado has been teased for the United States as well as Europe, the former appearing as a teaser video clip on the brand’s USA-market Facebook page. In these markets, the Prado has been marketed simply as the Land Cruiser, sharing its name with the full-sized SUV flagship that made its debut in June 2021.

Expected to be the Toyota brand’s counterpart to the Lexus GX, the upcoming Land Cruiser Prado will thus be also based on the manufacturer’s GA-F platform for body-on-frame models; another GA-F model from under the umbrella is 2024 Toyota Tacoma.

The Toyota teaser for the upcoming Prado only depicted the Land Cruiser badge as it evolved through the years, with no further details revealed. Given its expected ties with the 2024 Lexus GX, the upcoming Land Cruiser Prado can be expected to feature either, or both engines announced for the Lexus GX line-up, which is a 2.4 litre turbocharged inline-four cylinder petrol hybrid and a 3.5 litre twin-turbo V6 petrol.

In the 300 Series Land Cruiser from Toyota, the 3.5 litre biturbo V6 petrol unit outputs 415 PS and 650 Nm of torque, sending drive through a 10-speed automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the 2.4 litre turbo petrol hybrid – of which there is one that matches this description in the 2024 Toyota Tacoma – produces a combined 326 hp at 630 Nm of torque, incorporating a 48 hp electric motor which draws power from a 1.87 kWh NiMH battery pack.

Given its expected ties to the GX, the next Land Cruiser Prado should be close to, if not identical to the dimensions of the 2024 Lexus, which measures 4,950 mm long, 1,980 mm wide and 1,865 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,850 mm.

Technology which appears on the Lexus GX – and thus a possibility on the upcoming Prado – include E-KDSS, or Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System that was first deployed on the 300 Series Toyota Land Cruiser, in which the system can lock or release the front and rear anti-roll bars independently giving the vehicle added wheel articulation, offering greater flexibility of movement during off-roading.

