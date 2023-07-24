2023 Toyota Innova Zenix launched in Thailand – two hybrid variants; Toyota Safety Sense; from RM183k

In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 24 July 2023 11:09 am / 2 comments

The Toyota Innova Zenix has been launched in Thailand, where it is available in two variants, both of which are hybrids. The range starts with the 2.0 HEV Smart priced at 1.379 million baht (RM182,967), followed by the range-topping 2.0 HEV Premium at 1.479 million baht (RM196,235).

Just like in Malaysia, the hybrid system is made up of a M20A-FXS 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder that serves up 152 PS (150 hp or 112 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 187 Nm of torque from 4,400 to 5,200 rpm.

The mill, which supports E10 gasohol in Thailand, is augmented by an electric motor rated at 113 PS (111 hp or 83 kW) and 205 Nm for a total system output of 186 PS (184 hp or 137 kW). Power for the electric motor is provided by a nickel-metal hydride battery with a capacity of 6.5 Ah, and the transmission is an electronic CVT (E-CVT).

In terms of equipment, both variants come with automatic LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED front fog lamps, LED taillights, synthetic leather upholstery, an eight-way powered driver’s seat, ambient lighting, a seven-inch multi-info display, keyless entry and start, an electronic parking brake (with auto brake hold), four drive modes (EV, Power, Normal and Eco), a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay) and six speakers.

The list continues with 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic air-conditioning with rear vents, a powered tailgate with hands-free access, front and rear parking sensors, the usual array of passive safety systems (ABS, brake assist, EBD, VSC, traction control), hill start assist, six airbags and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Toyota Safety Sense is also standard fitment and includes systems such as blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, all-speed adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure alert, lane tracing assist and automatic high beam.

The Innova Zenix is only offered with a 2-2-3 layout in Thailand, with the second row being a pair of captain chairs. In the Smart variant, they are manually operated with a side table, but the Premium’s captain chairs gain electric recline and Ottoman functions. Additionally, the range-topper gets a two-tone Dark Chestnut/Black interior colour, paddle shifters, a panoramic roof and a panoramic view monitor.

Four colours are available for the MPV, including Dark Steel Mica, Attitude Black Mica, Silver Metallic and Platinum White Pearl, the last of which is a 10,000-baht (RM1,325) cost option. By comparison, we have five hues to choose from, namely Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Grey Metallic, Attitude Black Mica and Avantgarde Bronze Metallic.

The 2.0 HEV variant sold here goes for RM202,000 and closely matches Thailand’s 2.0 HEV Premium in terms of kit, but we lack the latter’s fancier captain chairs. Also missing for our market is a range of official Toyota accessories that includes exterior and interior garnishes, boot mats and cargo net, and more.

