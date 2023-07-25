Mercedes-Benz Entry Segment concept – next A-Class to be combined with EQA EV sedan as one model?

In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Mick Chan / 25 July 2023 6:29 pm / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz has released a teaser image of its upcoming concept car for the entry level into its product range, which the automaker terms the Entry Segment.

From what’s visible on this teaser image where just the upper half of the car can be seen, this could be Mercedes’ latest EQ model for this entry segment, given the swooping roofline particularly towards the rear, with the shape of the quarter windows past the rear doors.

This could be the German brand’s first step towards transitioning from distinct model lines which separate the legacy, combustion-engined core model lines and EV-specific EQ models, to combining the two to become one model.

The current W177 A-Class hatchback and V177 A-Class sedan range facelifts were unveiled in October last year, and these are based on the latest iteration of the Mercedes-Benz MFA platform for transverse-engined, front-wheel-drive biased models.

V177 Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan facelift in Malaysia

The manufacturer has since revealed that it will debut the Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) in 2024, which will support combustion engine powertrains but primarily focus on electric drive. Given the early-stage teaser of this Entry Segment concept, it should line up with being the aforementioned MMA-platform model due next year.

The combining of combustion-powered (including plug-in hybrid variants) models with fully electric models under one range has been done before, and in fact is how Mercedes-Benz rival BMW has rolled out its latest G70-generation 7 Series and G60 5 Series ranges, each with the i7 and i5, respectively.

At present, the equivalent Mercedes-Benz S-Class and E-Class have their EQ brand EV counterparts, the EQS and the EQE.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.