In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 4 August 2023 1:20 pm / 0 comments

Gentari and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Gentari Green Mobility, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BMW Malaysia to explore the implementation of green mobility services and solutions as well as renewable energy deployment.

Both parties are currently working together to explore potential collaborations in areas such as the expansion of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, various EV fleet solutions, value-added services for BMW EV owners (EV charging subscription plans, electric forecourts, portable charging and mobile charging services) and the deployment of joint renewable energy infrastructure.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with a prestigious automotive brand like BMW to expand the accessibility of green mobility services and solutions in Malaysia. Additionally, Gentari’s capabilities in renewable energy will also help to establish a more comprehensive green electron value chain and together, we can pave the way for a greener and more sustainable future,” said Shah Yang Razalli, deputy CEO of Gentari and CEO of Gentari Green Mobility.

“As the leading premium automaker offering the largest portfolio of electric vehicles in Malaysia, we at BMW Group Malaysia are pleased to collaborate with Gentari to develop more mobility solutions, services as well as infrastructure to drive more clean and responsible technology and practices for the automotive industry here,” commented Hans de Visser, managing director of BMW Group Malaysia

“I can already envision this partnership shaping the future mobility landscape of Malaysia, offering more solutions created through the means of sustainable development and circularity,” he added.

