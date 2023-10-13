Toyota Estima to be revived as an EV in 2025 – MPV to feature improved e-TNGA platform, 600 km range

Posted in Cars, International News, Toyota / By Anthony Lim / October 13 2023 12:37 pm

Rumours are circulating once more that the Toyota Estima, known as the Tarago or Previa in certain markets, will be making a return as a fully electric MPV, with Japanese publication Best Car Web stating that the EV will arrive sometime in 2025. In 2021, the publication had said the same thing, with the electric MPV set to come about this year, so it’s pretty much just a shift in the timeline.

The present report indicates that the electric MPV will sit on an improved version of the automaker’s e-TNGA platform, which would allow for either front-drive or all-wheel drive applications, and have an operating range of around 600 km on a single charge.

The publication also ventures that pricing for the model will start from the 6.5 to seven million yen (RM205,500 to RM221,300) mark.

In previous communications of its electrification path, the company never intimated anything along the lines of the Estima – which was discontinued in late 2019 – in its intended model line-up. If it does come about as suggested, the electric Estima should be rebadged as a bZ model, in line with the automaker’s chosen nomenclature for its electric vehicles.

It will also be the brand’s first all-electric MPV. Despite having a variety of differently-sized people movers such as the Alphard/Vellfire, Sienta, Voxy and Noah in the market, hybrid powertrains are as far as it goes when it comes to electrified options.

