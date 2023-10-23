Proton S70 sedan production version seen without camo – no bodykit, but with LED projector headlights

The Proton S70 has now been sighted once again, courtesy of these images which have been submitted anonymously by a paultan.org reader.
Here, two units of the C-segment sedan – which we now know by its confirmed name, as opposed to the rumoured “S50” – have been sighted without the bodykit of the cars previously seen testing in public. As such, these could be a version of the S70 in a lower trim variant, though these continue to feature LED projector headlamps; the X90 SUV employs LED reflector headlamps.
Omission of bodykit aside, these units appear to also wear the two-tone, machined finished alloy wheels as seen on the earlier, bodykitted examples of Proton’s upcoming sedan.
The decision to call this model the S70 appears logical, as Proton aims to position this car in the C-segment, thus being a category above that of the B-segment Persona. Using the brand’s SUV models as a parallel, using the -70 suffix would line up with the C-segment X70, as compared to the X50 which is a B-segment model.
In May, we published an article explaining why we thought the upcoming would be called the S70, rather than the S50. While the Geely Emgrand that the S70 is based on is sold with a 114 PS/147 Nm 1.5 litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine in China, the car’s BMA that is shared with the Proton X50 means the sedan could also use the 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine from the B-segment SUV.
Proton has typically priced its models against cars of the segment below, such as the Toyota Vios that starts from RM90k and goes to RM95k, and the Honda City that is priced from RM85k to RM110k (including a hybrid variant).
Given the Preve, which the S70 will succeed, started from RM70k, it could be in this ballpark that the S70 is positioned, though with its debut expected some time in November, its pricing will be known for certain in due course.
Comments
As goes into everyone’s mind getting the locally assembled 1.5L TGDi is more worrisome as both the fire hazard of X90 & X70 also uses the same engine while the X70 until today status unknown probably you know for cooking up some PR-oton story.
My x70 is still in tiptop condition after 5 years.
Hope you do realize that the x70 was launched in 12 December 2018 so unlikely the car is after “5 years yet” and just so you know the car was initially CBU unit until 2020 and the current x70 on fire is for the CKD unit with CKD 1.5L TGDi engine.
This car is bigger than both corolla and civic and if they price it at 70k as per the article for a C segment car then it is truly worth it…expect S70 everywhere you go and it will be as common as a Myvi or Saga…kudos Proton
Probably but don’t expect the 1.5L TGDi engine to come with that price. I recon just deduct RM7k-10k from every X50 model lineup price and you may get the estimated price.
Ok, looks Good. Like Peugeot
Why not fitting in 1.6 Turbo 4 cylinders? Or Proton just forcing buyer to use 1.5 3 cylinder Turbo??
There are no 1.6L Turbo engine in the Geely lineup (maybe you are confused with the Chery however that 1.6L TGDi is also not available in Malaysia).
It is more like Proton forcing Malaysian to use the 1.5L TGDi 3 cylinder engine to recoup the cost for its first Geely engine assembly outside of China while they have the newer 1.5L TGDi 4 cyliner but sadly it will not come to Malaysia as no other country apart from China & Saudi having it.
Have to follow Geely which employs the 1.5T engine in their entire lineup.
500cc per cylinder is the best optimize setup. There’s a study about this so go Google it
Harga siling da ade da. Just bila booking memberangsangkan akan membuat P1 terangsang utk jual lebih mahal. Hehehe…
Pilihan di tangan anda. Yg kalut silakan.
Can’t wait to try this the next time I use Grab
Peugeot = Lion
Proton = Tiger
Assuming this is not the top spec, since it doesn’t have the bodykit, having LED projector as standard is great! Even the wheel is two tone. I am liking it so far