2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 250 Series with Neo Steer – motorcycle-style controls in new off-road SUV

Posted in Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / October 26 2023 11:55 am

The all-new 250 Series Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is on display at the ongoing Japan Mobility Show, but the one pictured here is a little different as it features the brand’s Neo Steer cockpit concept.

Announced alongside a bevy of other show cars, the Neo Steer concept integrates the accelerator and brake controls into a steering yoke. Look closely and you’ll notice this off-roader is without traditional pedals, so you do get more room in the driver’s footwell.

Both the accelerator and brake levers are located on the right-hand position of the yoke, with the former being depressed by the thumb, while the latter is presented as a trigger pulled by the other fingers.

In a way, it’s kind of like how a motorcycle is operated, except without rotating a throttle grip for acceleration. Why bother with such a concept? According to Toyota, such a system would help those with lower limb impairments as key controls can still be operated by hand.

As for the vehicle it is being showcased in, the latest Land Cruiser Prado is built on the GA-F version of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) and is now nearly as large as the 300 Series Land Cruiser – this wasn’t the case in the past.

Boasting a rugged and boxy design, the Land Cruiser Prado is offered with two front ends, with the one seen here being inspired by the 70 Series Land Cruiser with its circular headlamps and corner-mounted turn signals. The other look is more modern with slim, angular headlamps. The off-road-inspired theme continues on the inside, although there are plenty of creature comforts like three-zone climate control, a digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment.

The off-road SUV is available with five powertrains, including purely naturally-aspirated petrol, hybridised NA petrol, hybridised turbodiesel and regular turbodiesel options. Also offered is the Toyota Safety Sense suite of advanced driver assistance systems as well as three rows of seats.

With the Neo Steer cockpit concept, Toyota is able to make a variety of vehicles accessible to those who live with lower limb impairments. It’s in the Prado now, but we could also see the system being applied to other models in the future. Catering to those with physical limitations is something that Japanese carmakers are known for, as evident by welfare versions of normal cars offered in the country.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.