Proton S70 to be cheaper than X50, Honda City and Toyota Vios; priced from under RM85k – analyst

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Mick Chan / November 22 2023 11:23 am

The Proton S70 is expected to be priced lower than the X50 SUV, as well as its sedan rivals the B-segment Honda City and Toyota Vios, Berita Harian has reported.

Production of the S70 has commenced following the discontinuation of the the Exora MPV after 14 years of being in production, and the S70 will be marketed as a C-segment model that will bring increased competition within the segment, according to RHB Investment Bank analyst Syahril Hanafiah.

The Proton X50 is priced from RM86,300 for the base 1.5T Standard variant, and goes up to RM113,000 for the top Flagship variant.

In terms of the S70’s intended rivals, the Honda City is priced from RM84,900 for the base 1.5 S variant, while the top 1.5 RS combustion-engined variant is priced at RM99,900. For the hybrid e:HEV, this is priced at RM111,900. From Toyota is the Vios, which is sold in Malaysia in two variants; the 1.5 E at RM89,600, and the 1.5 G at RM95,900.

The S70 is expected to start from under the RM85,000 mark when its pricing is announced, undercutting its key B-segment sedan rivals in doing so. The S70 could compete not just against C-segment rivals the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla, but could also disrupt the B-segment sedan market by offering a more powerful engine, an uprated transmission and larger dimensions.

At its base, the Proton S70 is built from the B-segment Modular Architecture (BMA) that also underpins the X50 SUV, and like its SUV sibling, the S70 is based on an existing Geely model in the fourth-generation Emgrand.

Numerous changes have been carried out, such as the replacing of the 1.5 NA engine and CVT gearbox from the Emgrand to the turbocharged three-cylinder engine and 7DCT in the S70, along with ride and handling that has been tuned for Malaysian roads.

Read more about the Proton S70 along with our first impressions, here. Proton has announced the date for the official launch for the S70, and this will be taking place November 28.

