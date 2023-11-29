119 motorcycle shelters to be built across Malaysia

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 29 2023 10:41 am

Motorcycle shelters will be built at 119 locations across Malaysia, says Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad. Of the total, 14 are standalone shelters with the balance 105 located under bridges and flyovers, reported The Star.

“Of the total number of locations, 40 will be completed in phases this year and another 79 locations will be completed in 2024,” said Rahman. “As of November, 36 new motorcycle shelters have been built,” Rahman.

This was in response to a query from Shaharizukirnain Abd Kadir (PN-Setiu) during the Minister’s Question Time in Parliament. In Shaharizukirnain’s question, a list of highways with motorcycle lanes was requested, along with a an enquiry if the government will build new motorcycle lanes on other highways.

Rahman replied the government has no plans to build special motorcycle lanes at highways due to costs. However, the the matter was not dismissed as Rahman added future highway proposals may include motorcycle lanes, subject to financial capabilities and suitability of the road stretch.

“The government currently has no plans to build a special motorcycle lane on the highways that are in operation,” Rahman said. “It will involve high additional costs to the government due to the scope not being included in the Concession Agreement (CA) between the government and the highway concession company,” he said.

