BYD tops Malaysia EV market; 3,728 units sold in 2023

Posted in BYD, Local News / By Mick Chan / February 1 2024 12:43 pm

Distributor for BYD passenger vehicles in Malaysia, Sime Darby Beyond Auto (SDBA) has emerged to be the best-selling electric vehicle brand in the country, the company has announced.

According to data from the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA), the brand has sold 3,728 electric vehicles in 2023, marginally surpassing its market rival BMW which sold 3,600 electric vehicles last year.

“Our achievement of the highest EV vehicle sales in 2023 reflects the strong support and trust by Malaysian consumers in BYD. Our comprehensive network of after sales support nationwide is a key differentiator in our success,” said Sime Darby Motors MD Southeast Asia Jeffrey Gan said in a statement.

“With the imminent arrival of the highly anticipated BYD Seal, SDBA remains dedicated in fostering the adoption of EV in Malaysia and is confident that this will further solidify BYD’s position as a leader in the country’s evolving automotive landscape,” Gan added.

In Malaysia, the brand sells the Dolphin and the Atto 3, which was launched on the Malaysian market in December 2022. Its line-up in Malaysia will be joined by the Seal, which has been previewed locally and is open for pre-booking.

This comes against the backdrop of battery-electric vehicle sales in Malaysia which reached 10,159 units in 2023, representing a 286% jump over the 2,631 units of BEVs sold in 2022.

