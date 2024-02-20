Next-gen Proton Saga, Persona to be developed in new R&D centre in Hangzhou – to include NEV hybrids too!

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By /

Next-gen Proton Saga, Persona to be developed in new R&D centre in Hangzhou – to include NEV hybrids too!

Next-generation Proton Saga rendered by Theophilus Chin

At the Proton Chinese New Year media appreciation dinner today, CEO Li Chunrong shared a few updates regarding the national carmaker’s future plans. Notably, these included a surprising announcement concerning its homegrown models, reinforcing the notion that its lineup won’t be entirely replaced by Geely-based models.

Li confirmed that Proton will be setting up a new R&D centre in Hangzhou, China specifically for the development of its homegrown models, currently consisting of the Saga, Persona and Iriz. This presumably means that it will benefit from closer cooperation with Geely, which is also based in Hangzhou.

As yet, it’s unclear if the new models will be a development of the current cars or be based on Geely’s platforms – like the B-segment Modular Platform (BMA) that underpins the X50 and S70.

Next-gen Proton Saga, Persona to be developed in new R&D centre in Hangzhou – to include NEV hybrids too!

Whichever route Proton takes, we can safety assume these cars won’t simply be rebadged versions of existing Geely models and will have considerably greater local input. Also unclear is the timeline for the introduction of these new homegrown cars, which has been intentionally left open for debate.

It’s also been confirmed that Proton will be introducing a New Energy Vehicle (NEV, think hybrid or electric vehicle) based not on a Geely platform, but on the Saga/Persona/Iriz platform. This will likely be a mild hybrid model that uses the 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine and 48-volt belt starter-generator (BSG) from the X90.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.

Proton Saga 2024
Proton Iriz 2024
Proton Persona 2024
Proton S70 2024
Proton Exora 2024
Proton X50 2024
Proton X70 2024
Proton X90 2024

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

PROTON PERSONA
PROTON PERSONA
PROTON PERSONA
PROTON PERSONA
PROTON PERSONA
PROTON PERSONA
PROTON PERSONA
PROTON PERSONA
PROTON PERSONA

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Jonathan Lee

After trying to pursue a career in product design, Jonathan Lee decided to make the sideways jump into the world of car journalism instead. He therefore appreciates the aesthetic appeal of a car, but for him, the driving experience is still second to none.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 