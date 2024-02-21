UQ special number plate series by Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) – ‘UN 1’ starts from RM800k

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / February 21 2024 9:59 am

Here’s another special number plate series by a university – UQ by Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM). The uni says that the release of UQ plates is part of its efforts to raise funds from the public and companies for student welfare and to fund education and community programmes. Funds raised will also go towards facilities, it says.

According to the bidding form, bidding started on February 20 and will go on till 4pm on February 29, and registration starts from March 10. Successful bidders can only register the plate at JPJ Wangsa Maju in KL or JPJ Seremban.

As for pricing, there are many categories. The big one, UQ 1, is set at a minimum of RM800,000, while the other single digits (2-9) start from RM300,000. Double digits start from UQ 10 (RM150,000) while 11, 22, 33 and so on start from RM80,000. All other double digits start from RM40,000. There are many other categories but what caught the eye is a special one for 805 and 8055 – ‘boss’ plates start from RM20,000.

Click to enlarge price list

This isn’t USIM’s first rodeo when it comes to special number plates – it was also responsible for UN plates.

There are many university plates running around town, including Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM), Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK), Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM), Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) and Universiti Malaya (UM), among others.

Not to be confused with special plates created and sold by JPJ such as GOLD, Malaysia and M_M – where funds go to government coffers – revenue collected from these uni plates go to the respective institutions. There used to be various NGOs selling special plates, but the transport ministry under Anthony Loke has since clamped down on the practice, preferring to sell – and earn – itself directly.

