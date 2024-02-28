Tesla Roadster production design to be unveiled end-2024, units to ship next year; sub-1 second 0-96 km/h

More news on the second-generation Tesla Roadster has emerged. While the sportiest of Teslas was announced in 2017, it has been beset by numerous delays, first earmarked for production in 2022 before being delayed again to 2023.

That time has come and gone, and now Tesla CEO Elon Musk has tweeted that design goals for the Roadster have been ‘radically increased’, and his subsequent response to the thread alludes to a 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) time of under one second, adding “and that is the least interesting part”.

Quick enough to take flight? Not exactly something Musk is refuting. The Tesla Owners Silicon Valley account asks later on in the thread, “Can it fly a little?” to which Musk merely responds with the googly-eyes emoji.

Musk has toyed with the idea of fitting SpaceX rocket thrusters on the Roadster before, as he tweeted in 2018 that the installation of “10 small rocket thrusters arranged seamlessly around [the] car” will “improve acceleration, top speed, braking and cornering.” This, according to YouTube channel Engineering Explained, could send the Roadster from 0-96 km/h in 1.1 seconds.

As for its eventual unveiling of the production version, that is set to take place at the end of this year, Musk tweeted, and shipments – presumably of customer units – are to follow next year.

GALLERY: Tesla Roadster, second-generation

