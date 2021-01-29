In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Tesla Motors / By Mick Chan / 29 January 2021 6:55 pm / 0 comments

The second-generation Tesla Roadster was unveiled late in 2017, promising all-new styling for the electric car maker’s 2+2 sports car that is built on a bespoke platform, unlike the 2006 original that was based on the Lotus Elise. This was announced in May last year to be put on the back burner in order to prioritise the Model Y and the Cybertruck, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said at the time.

According to Musk’s response to a question, it now appears the most low-slung of Teslas is on a tangible timeline, the CEO stating that engineering work for the car is set for completion this year, with a working, drivable prototype , while production is set to commence in 2022, according to his tweet.

The CEO’s tweet stated that work on the Roadster’s tri-motor drive system and advanced battery were key developments that needed to be tackled in order for the electric sports car project to move onwards.

Finishing engineering this year, production starts next year. Aiming to have release candidate design drivable late summer. Tri-motor drive system & advanced battery work were important precursors. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2021

Quite a task to be tackled, too, given the lofty performance numbers claimed for the new Roadster. This is set to house a 200 kWh battery pack that yield a claimed wheel torque of 10,000 Nm (yes, five figures), though without a horsepower rating; a claimed 0-97 km/h time of 1.9 seconds and a top speed of 402 km/h is on the cards.

For comparison, Tesla claims the 2021 Model S in three-motor Plaid form with 1,020 hp will do 0-96 km/h in 1.99 seconds and a top speed of 320 km/h, while the 2021 Model X with an identical output will do 0-96 km/h in 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 262 km/h.

Remaining in the new model queue ahead of the Roadster is the Cybertruck, which Musk hopes to begin with a few customer deliveries by the end of this year. “If we lucky we’ll be able to do a few deliveries towards the end of this year, however we expect volume production to begin in 2022,” he said of the Cybertruck.

GALLERY: Tesla Roadster, second-generation