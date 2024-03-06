Proton S70 February sales up 60.5% to 2,314 units – best-selling “C-segment” sedan in Malaysia

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Jonathan Lee / March 6 2024 4:11 pm

Aside from announcing its sales for the month of February, Proton has also provided an update on how many S70 sedans have left dealer lots. The national carmaker sold 2,314 units of the new four-door last month, an increase of 60.5% over the 1,442 units sold the previous month as production continues to ramp up.

Those numbers mean that the S70 now leads the C-segment sedan market, says Proton – although quite whether it belongs in that segment is a debate that rages on to this day. What’s not up for debate is that after a slow start, the company has now registered 3,865 units (including in Brunei) since its November launch, proving that demand for sedans remains strong.

In fact, the S70 is already the second best-selling Proton behind only the Saga (6,212 units sold), beating the established X50 and X70 SUVs. With the Persona taking the final podium spot with 1,859 units sold, the top three in the standings are all sedans, making up a significant portion of the 13,602 vehicles the company sold last month. Who would’ve thought?

Proton says it expects demand to remain strong in March, with the month of Ramadan leading into the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive season. To recap, the S70 is available in four variants – the Executive at RM73,800, the Premium at RM79,800, the Flagship at RM89,800 and the Flagship X at RM94,800.

Setting the top two trims apart are driver assistance systems such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane centring assist, with the Flagship X adding a sunroof and front dashcam (no more bodykit, given the 3,000 unit quota has passed). All variants are powered by a 150 PS/226 Nm 1.5 litre turbocharged MPI three-cylinder engine, paired with a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission.

Check out our written review here, as well as Hafriz’s exhaustive video review down below.

