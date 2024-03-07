Wheelcorp EV launches smart Setia Alam showroom

Posted in Cars, Local News, smart / By Gerard Lye / March 7 2024 5:19 pm

Wheelcorp EV has officially launched its new smart showroom in Setia Alam. Boasting a contemporary design and premium ambiance, the showroom spans 800 square metres and comes equipped with two 150 kW DC chargers for customers to use.

In addition to a display area that showcases various variants of #1, smart Setia Alam also provides aftersales support with four work bays dedicated to carrying out routine maintenance as well as specialised repairs.

“This opening marks a significant milestone for us. At smart Setia Alam, innovation and customer satisfaction are central to our values. I’m excited to welcome both existing and future smart owners to experience our hospitality and exceptional products and services,” said Alvin Liew, dealership principle of smart Setia Alam.

smart Setia Alam is located at No. 1, Jalan Setia Murni U13/AH, Seksyen U13, Setia Alam, 40170 Shah Alam, Selangor. It is open from 9am to 7pm from Monday to Saturday, while operating hours on Sunday are from 10am to 5pm.

