Rapid KL MyCity 1-day travel pass now costs RM1 more at RM6 due to new Klang Valley MRT, LRT lines

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Jonathan Lee / March 8 2024 4:25 pm

Rapid KL operator Prasarana Malaysia has announced that the price of its MyCity one-day travel pass has increased by RM1 starting today, March 8. This means the unlimited pass, introduced back in 2019, will now cost RM6 instead of RM5 previously. The company cited the ongoing expansion of the Klang Valley rail network as the reason behind the price bump.

“In line with the expansion of the rail alignment in the Klang Valley with the the opening of full operations of the MRT Putrajaya Line last year, as well as the start of operations for the LRT Shah Alam Line early next year, the price of the one-day MyCity Pass will be adjusted starting March 8, 2024,” Prasarana said in a statement yesterday.

The price of the three-day pass, meanwhile, will remain at RM15. In an effort to encourage more foreign tourists to use the public transport network – in order to stimulate economic and tourist activity, particularly in the Klang Valley – Prasarana is also reintroducing the MyCity pass for non-Malaysians. These will be priced at RM10 for the one-day pass and RM25 for the three-day pass.

The MyCity passes can be purchased online via the MyRapid Pulse app, as well as physically at all customer service counters at LRT, MRT, monorail and BRT stations, as well as selected bus hubs. Customers can visit the official Rapid KL website and social media platforms or call its customer service hotline for more information.

