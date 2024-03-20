2023 is second billion euro year in a row for Ducati

Posted in Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / March 20 2024 7:21 pm

2023 Ducati DesertX Rally

Building on last year’s success, 2023 is another billion dollar revenue year for Italian motorcycle maker Ducati. With 1,065 million euros (RM5.47 billion) in revenue, the boys from Borgo Panigale saw a slight drop from the 2022 figure of 1,089 million euros (RM5.59 billion).

In terms of operating profit, Ducati recorded 10.5% or 112 million euros (RM575 million) over 2022’s numbers. Total number of Ducati motorcycles delivered to customers worldwide was 58,224, down from 2022’s 60,000-plus figure.

“The results obtained by Ducati in 2023 confirm the validity of the strategic decisions and self-financed investment policy that we have been pursuing for several years. We closed the fiscal year with a revenue that once again exceeded one billion euros and a record operating result, to which must be added the successes in racing which saw us become World Champions in MotoGP and WorldSBK for the second consecutive year,” said Claudio Domenicali, Ducati CEO.

Clockwise from top left: Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario, Hypermotard 698 Mono, Ducati Diavel for Bentley

Last year, Ducati introduced the new Hypermotard 698 Mono, along with the DesertX Rally. Other notable models from the previous year include the Multistrada V4 RS and V4S Grand Tour, designed for sport and touring duties, respectively.

Celebrating three-decades of Ducati, the Panigale V4 SP2 30 Anniversario 916 and the Monster 30 Anniversario were released in a limited edition of 500 units each. Collectibles included the Ducati Diavel for Bentley, inspired by the Bentley Batur and built on the technical base of the Diavel V4, and the series of five collectible Panigale 2023 Replica dedicated to Ducati’s success in the MotoGP, WorldSBK and WorldSSP championships.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.