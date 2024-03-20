SDAC announces record sales, network expansion – 8,858 units of the Ford Ranger, Everest sold in 2023

Posted in Cars, Ford, Local News / By Danny Tan / March 20 2024 5:05 pm

Sime Darby Auto Connexion, the sole distributor for Ford vehicles in Malaysia, has announced record sales for 2023. SDAC-Ford sold 8,858 units of the Ford Ranger pick-up truck and the Ford Everest SUV last year.

The current-generation Ranger was launched in July 2022, which means that last year was the truck’s first full year of sales. We also have the latest Ranger Raptor in 3.0L V6 petrol form, as well as a 2.0L bi-turbo diesel option. The luxury-focused Ranger Platinum joined the range in November 2023. The Ford Everest, the SUV sister of the Ranger, was launched in September 2022.

SDAC-Ford says that a key contributing factor to the encouraging sales is the steady expansion of its dealership network Last year, it broke ground on a RM12 million ‘Ford Signature’ dealership in Penang, located on Jalan Baru in Seberang Prai. The 46,000 sq.ft. facility has 16 service bays and will be fully operational by the end of Q2 2024.

Sabah is a big market for pick-up trucks, and Ford launched two key dealerships in the Borneo state – the largest Ford dealership in Sabah, Ford Kota Kinabalu (Inanam) by Boston Auto Dealership and Ford Kota Kinabalu (Penampang) by Rightpower Corporation. Over in Sarawak, there’s now a Ford dealership in Kota Samarahan.

“We are immensely proud of the strides we made last year, resulting in 2023 being a year of unparalleled success for SDAC-Ford. It is truly a testament to the appeal of our award-winning Ford vehicles, coupled with the hard work and dedication of our team and the unwavering support of our customers. As we gear up for another exemplary year, we are confident that Ford will continue to shape the market, as we deliver on our commitment to excellence and high customer satisfaction,” said Turse Zuhair, MD of SDAC-Ford.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.