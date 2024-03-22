2024 Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX debuts – 340 PS dual-motor; 2 wheelbases; 79 or 86 kWh, 0-100 km/h in 6.5s

Posted in Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / March 22 2024 10:13 am

This is the most powerful production Bulli ever to be introduced by Volkswagen. If you’re curious what a Bulli is, it’s a nickname given to all Volkswagen bus generation and is mash-up of the words ‘bus’ and ‘lieferwagen’, the latter being a German word that translates to delivery truck.

The fully electric ID. Buzz is considered by the company to be a Bulli, and this one here is a new performance variant called the GTX which recently made its global debut. Set to go on sale in second half of this year, the ID. Buzz GTX will join other GTX versions of the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5 and ID. 7 Tourer in the line-up.

Equipped with two electric motors, the ID. Buzz GTX has a total system output of 340 PS (335 hp or 250 kW), allowing it to get from 0-100 km/h in 6.5 seconds on its way to a top speed of 160 km/h. The setup features a rear electric motor (APP550) that is rated at 286 PS (282 hp or 210 kW) and 560 Nm of torque, and is joined by another electric motor (AKA150) at the front with 109 PS (107 hp or 80 kW) and 134 Nm.

Powering the motors is a lithium-ion battery pack that comes in two capacities depending on the chosen wheelbase. For the standard-wheelbase version of the ID. Buzz GTX, the pack has a net energy content of 79 kWh (84 kWh gross), while the extended-wheelbase model gets a net 86 kWh (91 kWh gross). The difference is due to the general size of the pack, with the lower-capacity unit having 12 cell modules instead of 13.

Both battery packs are new for the ID. Buzz, but the company is not providing range estimates for now. What we do now is 79-kWh unit supports DC fast charging at a max of 185 kW, so a 10-80% state of charge (SoC) can be achieved in about 25 minutes. For the 86-kWh battery, it can handle up to 200 kW, with the same 10-80% SoC requiring just under 30 minutes.

The increased outputs over the regular variants of the ID. Buzz, along with the electric 4Motion all-wheel drive system, enable for increased trailer weights. The standard-wheelbase version can manage a trailer weight of 1,800 kg trailer (braked, with 8% gradient), while it is 1,600 kg for the long-wheelbase model. These numbers are 800 kg and 600 kg more than the ID. Buzz depending on variant.

Visually, the ID. Buzz GTX follows in the footsteps of recent GTX electric vehicles (EVs) like the ID.3 GTX and ID.7 GTX Tourer by having a front end with signature side air guide elements (with accompanying boomerang-shaped DRLs) as well as a black air intake grille in a honeycomb design.

Volkswagen’s IQ.Light LED matrix headlamps are standard together with 19-inch ‘Venlo’ alloy wheels, but the latter can be replace with 21-inch units in ‘Caracas’ or ‘Townsville’ designs. The Cherry Red paint finish is new too and is exclusive to this model, available with a Mono Silver Metallic roof for a two-tone look.

Inside, dark colour shades underline the sporty character of the fast Bulli, with this model being the only one to come with a black headliner. There are also GTX seats with ArtVelours Eco microfleece with a diamond pattern as well as red piping and contrast stitching (also found on the multi-function steering wheel). Completing the look are red accents on the centre trim and GTX badging.

In terms of seating layouts, the standard wheelbase is available as a five-seater with a 40:60 split-folding bench in the second row (2-3) or as a six-seater with two individual seats in the second and third rows (2-2-2). The long wheelbase gets the same two options, but is also offered as a seven-seater with a bench in the second row and two individual seats for the third row (2-3-2). Luggage space, depending on the layout and wheelbase, starts from 1,121 litres and goes all the way up to 2,469 litres with the seats folded down.

The German carmaker also offers a panoramic sunroof for long-wheelbase versions of the ID. Buzz, which has smart glass that can electronically switch from transparent to opaque at the touch of a button. As for other bits of tech, there’s still a dual-display setup but with a larger central touchscreen (12.9 inches instead of 12 inches), joined by an illuminated touch bar for temperature and media volume control. A head-up display is a new option for the ID. Buzz.

New software also brings ChatGPT integration that works together with the IDA voice assistant, while a new Wellness app comes with pre-configured programmes to adjust various vehicle functions to improve the well-being of occupants while driving or charging.

Park Assist Plus is now available with the ID. Buzz GTX, and it comes with a remote parking function accessible via a smartphone app. Adding to this is an exit warning system and improvements to Travel Assist (includes Lane Assist, adaptive cruise control and Emergency Assist) make for smooth operation and support for assisted lane changes on highways.

