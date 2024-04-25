Beijing 2024: Chery Tiggo 9 PHEV flagship SUV debuts – 2.0T plug-in hybrid joins ICE model, Q4 launch

Posted in Cars, Chery, International News / By Danny Tan / April 25 2024 5:35 pm

Chery has given the Tiggo 9 PHEV a world debut at Auto China 2024, which opens in Beijing today. The just-concluded Chery Group launch event also saw the company reveal a new tagline for its Tiggo SUV range – Conquer with you, Guard for Love.

The Tiggo 9 PHEV is a clean and handsome large SUV, and the design team deliberately kept things simple. Based on the ‘conquer’ and ‘guard’ concepts, the Tiggo 9 PHEV wears a very bold ‘Saturn’s Ring’ grille design (illuminated Chery logo as usual) and very clean sides.

The profile features a chrome-framed daylight opening with a subtle accent on the rearmost pillars. One tornado line and only one ‘light catcher’ panel in the lower area – that’s all. Those multi-spoke wheels are 20-inch items and they fit the luxury look very well. At the back, there’s a full-width LED light strip, twin pipes and a very big PHEV emblem that looks like an afterthought.

Size wise, the Tiggo 9 is 4,810 mm long, 1,925 mm wide and 1,741 mm tall. For context, that’s 88 mm longer, 65 mm wider and 36 mm taller than the Tiggo 8 Pro, which is no small car. There’s an option for a third row of seats to fit seven adults, Chery says.

Inside, the flagship of the Tiggo range gets plenty of plush materials, and the showcar is trimmed in cream and blue leather. Unlike what we’ve seen from Chery so far with the Mercedes-Benz-style conjoined screens, the screens here are visually separated, and the central one is a large 15.6-inch 2.5K HD screen. The seats are ‘3D stitched’.

Under the hood is a PHEV powertrain combining a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, an eight-speed automatic transmission and Chery’s ‘3DHT’ electric motor. The ICE makes 235 hp/385 Nm while the motor is good for 221 hp. Chery claims fuel economy of 5.2 liters per 100 km in China’s WLTC mode, which translates to over 1,400 km of range.

The Chery Tiggo 9 PHEV will be available alongside pure-ICE versions in the fourth quarter of 2024. The name Tiggo 9 sounds familiar? It was deja vu for this writer too, as he shot a big SUV with the same name at Auto Shanghai 2023. That was a pure-ICE car with a different interior though, so the look we see here could either be a PHEV-specific design or a finalised update for the Tiggo 9 range.

What do you think of the Tiggo 8 Pro’s big brother?

GALLERY: Chery Tiggo 9 PHEV at Auto China 2024

