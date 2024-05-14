KTM Komuter introduces limited stops train from KL to Pelabuhan Klang – 14 stations, weekday evenings only

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / May 14 2024 1:24 pm

KTM has introduced a limited stops Komuter train from Kuala Lumpur to Pelabuhan Klang. The new service is for weekdays (excluding public holidays) and train 2169 will depart the old KL station at 6.25 pm.

From there, the extra train will only stop at 14 stations including KL Sentral, Abdullah Hukum, Setia Jaya, Subang Jaya, Shah Alam, Padang Jawa, Bukit Badak, Klang, Teluk Pulai, Teluk Gadong, Kg Raja Uda and Jalan Kastam, reaching Pelabuhan Klang at 8.07 pm.

The service started yesterday (May 13) and is in addition to the regular trains. By the way, Phase 2 of the Klang Valley Electrified Double Track project started last month and is affecting two lines – the Batu Caves – Pulau Sebang – Batu Caves line, and the Tanjung Malim – Pelabuhan Klang – Tanjung Malim line.

Platforms have been closed at 13 KTM Komuter stations on the affected lines. They are Abdullah Hukum, Angkasapuri, Pantai Dalam, Petaling, Jalan Templer, Kg Dato Harun, Seri Setia, Setia Jaya, Subang Jaya, Batu Tiga, Shah Alam, Padang Jawa and Bukit Badak.

