2024 Honda Transalp 750 Malaysia debut, RM56,800

Posted in Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / May 23 2024 8:06 pm

Not quite the return of the legendary XLV750 but the 2024 Honda Transalp 750 makes it Malaysian debut at the on-going Malaysia Auto Show 2024, priced at RM56,800 ex-showroom. The XL750 Transalp slots in between the Honda NX500 (RM37,099) and Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin (RM117,888) in Boon Siew Honda’s adventure-touring catalogue.

The Transalp 750 carries a liquid-cooled, eight-valve parallel-twin with 270-degree crank and SOHC displacing 755 cc. Power is rated at 90.5 hp at 9,500 rpm with a maximum torque of 75 Nm at 7,500 rpm going through a slipper and assist clutch equipped six-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

Suspension for the XL750 Transalp uses Showa 43mm SFF-CA (Separate Function Fork-Cartridge) upside-down forks and preload-adjustable rear monoshock. The Transalp gets 200 mm of suspension travel in front and 190 mm in the rear, with 210 mm of ground clearance.

Catering to off-road sensibilities, the Transalp 750 comes with a 21-inch wheel in front and an 18-inch hoop in the rear. Tyre sizing is 90/90 and 150/70, front and rear, respectively.

The Transalp 750 carries 16.9-litres of fuel in the tank while seat height is set at 850 mm and weight is listed as 208 kg. In Malaysia, primary competition for the Transalp 750 comes from the Yamaha Tenere 700, priced at RM69,988.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.