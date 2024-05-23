2024 Suzuki GSX-S1000GX Malaysia launch, RM89,900

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / May 23 2024 4:15 pm

Getting its official launch at the Malaysia Auto Show 2024 is the 2024 Suzuki GSX-S1000GX, priced at RM89,900. This crossover-tourer comes up against stiff competition in Malaysia, including the recently updated and launched BMW Motorrad S1000XR (approximately RM130,000), the Kawasaki Versys 1000 (RM81,900), the Yamaha Tracer 9 GT (RM69,998) and the Ducati Multistrada V2S (RM105,900).

Taking the engine from the GSX-S1000GT sports-tourer, the GSX-S1000GX carries Suzuki’s vaunted 999 cc four-stroke, liquid-cooled DOHC inline four-cylinder engine. Euro 5 compliant, the GSX-S1000GX delivers 152 PS and 106 Nm of torque, numbers that compare against the BMW S1000XR’s 165 PS and 114 Nm torque.

The six-speed gearbox comes equipped with an up-and-down quickshifter, with slipper clutch and chain final drive to the rear wheel. Wheel sizing on the GSX-S1000GX is biased towards road work, with 17-inch wheels front and rear wearing 120/70 and 190/50 rubber.

New for the GSX-S1000GX is semi-active electronic suspension, dubbed Suzuki Advanced Electronic Suspension (SAES) with four electronically controlled damping modes– “H” (Hard), “M” (Medium), “S” (Soft) and a customizable “U” (User) setting. This automatically adjusts damping force on the fly to match riding conditions according to the selected mode.

Having ridden the GSX-S1000GX in Portugal recently during the international media test, we can tell you the suspension does work, and work well. A full review follows when we get the green light from Suzuki Malaysia.

Also new is Suzuki Road Adaptive Stabilization (SRAS) that seamlessly switches between settings to emphasise responsiveness when riding on normal road surfaces, and settings that smooth out bumps when riding over uneven surfaces, causing Suzuki Floating Ride Control (SFRC) to activate.

The GSX-S1000GX carries 19-litres of fuel in the tank which Suzuki says is good for 6.21 litres per 100 km. Seat height is set at 845 mm while the GSX-S1000GX tips the scales at 232 kg, compared to the 226 kg of the S1000XR.

