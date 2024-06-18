2024 MINI Cooper 5 Door debuts – new F65 is heavy refresh of F55; 3- and 4-cylinder engines up to 204 PS

Posted in Cars, International News, MINI / By Gerard Lye / June 18 2024 12:14 pm

The new F65 MINI Cooper 5 Door has made its debut just a few months after the three-door F66 version broke cover in February this year. The more practical MINI model follows in the footsteps of its smaller sibling by undergoing a heavy refresh and will be offered with a selection of internal combustion engines.

According to MINI, the F65 Cooper 5 Door measures 4,036 mm long, 1744 mm wide and 1,464 mm tall, making it slightly larger than its predecessor, the F55. Compared to the F66 Cooper 3 Door, the wheelbase is 72 mm longer at 2,567 mm, and the body is 172 mm longer.

That wheelbase is identical to the previous F55, which is a clear sign of the carryover (and updated) bones, but the F65 features the brand’s latest ‘Charismatic Simplicity’ design language to mark it out as the new model.

As seen on the F66 as well as the GWM co-developed J01 Cooper Electric, there are circular headlamps with horizontal daytime running lights (customisable versions with an illuminated outer ring are available as an option), along with a large hexagonal-shaped grille and triangular, pixel-style taillights.

The simplified design also sees the removal of the side scuttles and visible exhaust pipes, although the clamshell bonnet, pull-style door handles and plastic body cladding continue to be employed for the F65.

The interior of the new Cooper 5 Door is unsurprisingly identical to the three-door version, with highlights being a 9.4-inch OLED circular infotainment touchscreen. This is powered by the Android-based MINI Operation System 9 and provides access to vehicle functions as well as instrumentation.

Other features include a digital voice assistant that can be visualised as ‘Spike’ and there is a fabric-wrapped dashboard, the latter able to have different graphics projected onto it with the optional MINI Experience Modes.

Also familiar is the row of toggles for the gear and drive mode selectors, along with the twist-style engine starter. A Qi wireless charger sits below this and connects the dashboard to a more practical centre console made possible by the lack of a traditional gear lever. The F65’s 60:40 split-folding rear seats can increase the luggage compartment capacity from 275 litres to up to 925 litres.

As always, customers will have plenty of individual equipment options to choose from, including four trims (Essential, Classic, Favoured and JCW Trim) that affect the exterior and interior. Aerodynamic wheel designs in 16- and 18-inch sizes are also available.

On the powertrain front, the Cooper C variant packs a B38 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-three petrol engine making 156 PS (154 hp or 115 kW) and 230 Nm of torque, which is good for a 0-100 km/h time of eight seconds and top speed of 225 km/h.

The second option is the Cooper S with a B48 2.0 litre B48 inline-four petrol unit rated at (204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 300 Nm for a quicker century sprint time of 6.8 seconds and higher top speed of 242 km/h.

