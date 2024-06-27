KTM ETS Ekspres starting in Aug, KL – Ipoh in 2 hours

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / June 27 2024 10:56 am

KL to Ipoh in two hours without having to drive? That will be soon possible with KTM’s ETS Ekspres service, which will start in August. The current ETS service to Ipoh from KL Sentral – which will continue to be the main service – takes two hours and 40 minutes, so there’s significant time savings to be had with ETS Ekspres.

“This is an improvement from us for passengers from KL to Ipoh, in line with upgrading the system and infrastructure in the Klang Valley Double Tracking (KVDT) Phase 1 project, which is being completed in stages,” KTMB COO Mohd Zain Mat Taha said in Ipoh yesterday.

How does the ETS Ekspres save time? By reducing the number of stations that it stops at. Looking at the schedule, the faster train skips towns such as Sungai Buloh, Tanjung Malim, Kampar and Batu Gajah. Basically, after KL Sentral and Kuala Lumpur (the old train station), it shoots straight up to Ipoh without any other stops.

Aside from the super popular KL-Ipoh route, there will also be ETS Ekspres trains from KL Sentral to Butterworth (three hours and 30 minutes) and Padang Besar (four hours and 50 minutes). There will be two ETS Ekspres trains to all three destinations, making it a total of six extra services on top of the current 32.

KTM’s ETS Ekspres starts in August and tickets are already on sale – full schedule here.

