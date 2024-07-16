Mercedes-Benz Malaysia provides Bomba with EV emergency response training to improve preparedness

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / July 16 2024 4:26 pm

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) recently conducted a comprehensive electric vehicle (EV) emergency training programme for the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (Bomba) at its training academy in Puchong, Selangor.

With EV adoption on the rise, the company is reinforcing its corporate responsibility with the ‘Electrification Drive: Fire and Rescue Team Orientation’ programme to ensure emergency responders are adequately trained and have the capability to deal with EV-related incidents.

The programme provided essential information to 40 Bomba personnel on various theoretical aspects as well as hands-on practical experience in safely managing EVs in the event of undesired incidents like a fire.

These include identification of EV models, high-voltage vehicle and battery handling, battery scanner usage, fire blanket application, emergency protocols and the use of the Mercedes-Benz Rescue Assist App. Unlike conventional internal combustion engine fires, EV battery fires present unique hazards that demand specialised training and equipment.

“We are happy to be working closely with the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia team over the years to establish and sustain a crucial support system, which creates a conducive ecosystem for EEV and drivers,” said Amanda Zhang, CEO and president of MBM.

“This initiative underscores Mercedes-Benz Malaysia’s commitment to public safety by equipping rescue teams with the necessary knowledge and tools to manage EV emergencies. This not only enhances the safety of both responders and vehicle occupants but also minimises response time and maximises operational efficiency,” she added.

“With the increase in electric mobility, there is a compelling need to understand and harness both the potentials and challenges of EV driving. It is crucial for emergency responders to be trained on the safety procedures for handling high-voltage vehicles and batteries, and to use battery scanners to evaluate battery conditions,” commented senior fire superintendent I (PgKB I) I Mohd Tilmizi bin Mustapa.

Meanwhile, Edmin Naidoo, vice president of customer services at MBM, said, “at Mercedes-Benz Malaysia, all our technical experts in authorised service centres are rigorously trained and qualified to handle the complex composition of EVs. This level of expertise sets us apart, ensuring that our customers receive the highest standard of safety and service. Extending this expertise to Bomba, aligns with our commitment to upholding the highest standards of safety and service.”

