EVx 2024: Buy Trapo Tint, free coating worth RM1,299!

Posted in Advertorial / By Hafriz Shah / July 19 2024 1:09 pm

Just one day to go until the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx), co-sponsored by Carro, Gentari, RHB, JuiceUp and TNB Electron returns this weekend, July 20 and 21 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). Besides all the new EVs on display, showgoers will also have access to an exclusive Tint & Protect Package – buy any Trapo Tint, get a free Trapo QuikShield Car Coating worth up to RM1,299!

Trapo will be showcasing its Exosystem at the event – a complete brand ecosystem of vehicle interior and exterior solutions to elevate the driving experience through improved hygiene, safety and protection.

The brand will also be offering exclusive packages for EVs focused on detailing services. The Trapo Hub in Bangsar is located along Jalan Maarof, serving the central Klang Valley area, and the Taman Daya Hub is located along Jalan Sagu 21 in Johor Bahru for the Southern region, serving as the brand’s premier autodetailing service providers.

Trapo products can be purchased through the convenience that is the online store, though for the full benefit, customers can also visit a Trapo Hub for an in-person experience of what the products are capable of, before making a purchase. These products, as well as the Trapo Exosystem can be experienced first-hand at EVx 2024, as well as at any of the 11 Trapo Hubs in the group’s network.

In addition to Trapo, brands set to participate in EVx 2024 includes Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, smart, Hyundai, Kia, BYD, Chery and Lotus Cars, with test drives of various models to be offered as well.

As before, EVx 2024 promises to educate and inform on the subject, therefore if you are considering deeper involvement with electric motoring, the Setia City Convention Centre is the place to be this weekend, and admission is free of charge.