KL’s Jalan Sultan Ismail back to being a one-way road, from Bukit Bintang (Lot 10) to Raja Chulan junctions

In May, Lot 10 to Wisma Genting became a two-way stretch – click to enlarge

KL city centre motorists, take note. DBKL has announced that Jalan Sultan Ismail is now back to being a one-way stretch, and it will take effect from today, July 22. This comes after a trial of a two-way stretch that started in May.

According to a press release from the city council, the Jawatankuasa Kabinet Mengenai Keselamtan dan Kesesakan Jalan Raya (JKMKKJR) has decided to return the Jalan Sultan Ismail stretch from the Jalan Raja Chulan junction (Wisma Genting and the former Hotel Istana) to the Bukit Bintang junction (Lot 10) to a one-way flow.

“It is hoped that by returning Jalan Sultan Ismail to its original flow (one-way), traffic flow will remain stable especially in the area,” the statement read.

In the two-way trial, those coming down from Jalan Sultan Ismail towards Bukit Bintang could go straight at the Raja Chulan junction – previously, one had to turn right towards Pavilion. Likewise, those coming from Jalan Raja Chulan (Weld) could turn right towards BB. Cars coming up to the BB junction from Imbi had to erase the old habit of entering the right lane. Those who tried it, how was the two-way system?

  • Lets See on Jul 22, 2024 at 5:50 pm

    Failed system from failed gomen. What else is new?

  • RK on Jul 22, 2024 at 7:31 pm

    Dont even need to try at all. Authority go there 12am and see hows the traffic when it is 1 way. Really speechless. Malaysia dont know how to study malaysia traffic

