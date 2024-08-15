Tesla Cybertruck loses base RWD variant in the US – up to 25% price hike for other variants; now fr RM444k

Posted in Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By Gerard Lye / August 15 2024 10:15 am

When the Tesla Cybertruck was first announced back in 2019, company CEO Elon Musk said it would have a starting price of USD39,900 (about RM177k). Fast forward a couple of years to the Cybertruck’s launch in 2023, the barrier to entry was raised to USD60,990 (RM271k) for the entry-level Rear-Wheel Drive variant.

Now, the company has decided to remove the base variant altogether while also increasing the price of other variants. As of August 6, 2024, the All-Wheel Drive is the new base variant of the Cybertruck, and it sees a price hike to USD99,990 (RM444k). For context, that’s USD20,000 (RM89k), or 25%, more than before.

Similarly, the range-topping Cyberbeast with its tri-motor setup now sells for USD119,990 (RM532k), also USD20,000 (RM89k) higher than previously – 20% if you prefer it in percentage terms. With these increases and the removal of the Rear-Wheel Drive variant, the cheapest version of the Cybertruck that customers in the United States can buy is now USD99,990 (RM444k).

One other change noted by netizens on Reddit (and reported by Jalopnik is buyers of All-Wheel Drive and Cyberbeast variants will get their vehicles this year instead of the prior estimate of 2025. Estimated deliveries of the All-Wheel Drive will start from September while it is from December for the Cyberbeast.

Keep in mind that these prices are before any options or accessories, one of which is a novel range extender battery that takes up a third of the Cybertruck’s bed space, costs an estimated USD16,000 (RM71k) and can only be installed/removed at an official service centre.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.