Aletra MPV based on Geely/Livan Maple 80V L to be launched in Indonesia – EV with up to 515 km range

August 21 2024 4:43 pm

Indonesia is set to welcome another Chinese electric MPV from Geely that will be sold under the new Aletra brand, which is a part of PT Sinar Armada Globalindo (PT SAG). Referring to Aletra Cars Indonesia’s official LinkedIn page, the company had entered into an exclusive partnership with Livan Automotive in 2023.

If Livan Automotive doesn’t ring a bell, that’s because it is a relatively new brand. The company was founded in 2022 following a merger between Geely-owned Shanghai Maple and Lifan Technology, and is a joint venture between Lifan Group and Geely Qizheng (owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding).

Based on social media postings, the first Aletra model that will go on sale in Indonesia is based on the Geely/Livan Maple 80V L, which is an electric variant of Geely’s Jiaji L. In China, the MPV is priced between 161,700 and 178,700 yuan (about RM99k and RM110k) and available with two powertrains.

Both have a front-mounted electric motor rated at 136 PS (134 hp or 100 kW) and 230 Nm of torque, with the difference being the energy capacity of the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack. The 50.4-kWh unit provides up to 407 km of range while the larger 68.08-kWh pack offers 515 km – these figures are based on China’s highly generous CLTC standard.

Geely Maple 80V L

The Aletra MPV will be launched in Indonesia in just under 93 days, which coincides with Gaikindo Jakarta Auto Week (GJAW) that takes place in November this year. Only then will we get full details like an official name, specifications and pricing.

GALLERY: Geely Jiaji L

