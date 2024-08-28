2024 Modenas Kriss 110 Fi Malaysia launch, priced at RM4,599 from drum brake, RM4,998 for disc

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, Modenas / By Mohan K Ramanujam / August 28 2024 10:52 am

Getting its “re-launch” with new branding and logo in Malaysia is the 2024 Modenas Kriss 110. There are two model variants, the Kriss 110 with drum brakes at RM4,599 and the front disc brake equipped model at RM4,998, with pricing excluding road tax, insurance and registration.

New for 2024 in the engine room is Euro 4 emissions compliance for the single-cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC mill, fed by EFI. No power numbers were given for the Kriss 110 at the time of writing but based on the previous model Kriss with carburettor, expect to see 6.7 hp at 8,000 rpm with 6.7 Nm of torque as an indication.

The mill displaces 108 cc and is mated to a four-speed rotary gearbox with centrifugal clutch and chain final drive. Additionally the cast alloy wheels are upgraded with the tyres now tubeless instead of the previous tube and spoked wheels.

Wheel sizing remains the same at 17-inches, shod with 70/90 front and 80/90 rear tyres, used on both variants of the Kriss 110. Suspension is done with telescopic forks in front and preload-adjustable shock absorbers at the back.

The Kriss 110 gets a multi-reflector headlight, USB charging port under the seat and instrument panel with gear indicator. 4/2-litres of fuel is carried in the tank while weight is listed as 101 kg and seat height is set at 750 mm.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.