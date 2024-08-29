Negeri Sembilan terminates its free bus service for Seremban, Nilai and Jempol due to poor response

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / August 29 2024 12:55 pm

The Negeri Sembilan state government’s free bus service for the Seremban, Jempol and Nilai routes has been terminated. According to state MB Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, the service was discontinued on June 1 due to the low response from the public.

“We have been operating the free bus service for a long time, but the response has been less than encouraging. Most of the users were foreign nationals, not locals,” he explained. He said that the service was replaced by the myBAS Konsesi service, which is operated by the transport ministry.

“Since we now have the myBAS service, which is a public bus service covering the same routes across all areas and districts in the state, we feel that the free bus service is no longer necessary,“ he said.

Aminuddin said that the myBAS service also offered similar benefits, including free rides for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, children and school students, in addition to covering the same routes from villages to districts. About 90 myBAS buses were available, covering all districts in the state, as Bernama reports.

“The public can still use this bus service as usual, according to the scheduled routes. However, if there is a strong demand to reinstate the free bus service, we will reconsider it in the future,“ he said. The state government began the free bus service on January 21, 2020, with a frequency of one bus every hour from 6.30am to 5:30pm, covering routes in Seremban, Nilai, and Jempol.

