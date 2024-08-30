2024 Zeekr 7X debuts in Chengdu – Tesla Model Y, Xpeng G6 rival; up to 646 PS, 780 km CLTC EV range

Posted in Cars, International News, Zeekr / By Gerard Lye / August 30 2024 1:22 pm

The Zeekr 7X has made its full debut in China at this year’s Chengdu Motor Show, with deliveries set to commence in China by the end of September. According to CarNewsChina, the 7X will also be sold in overseas markets within a year of its local debut.

Built on the PMA2+ platform (derived from Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture) that also underpins the 007 sedan, the 7X features an 800V electrical architecture and will be offered with two battery options.

The first is Zeekr’s self-developed ‘Golden Brick’ lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery with an energy capacity of 75 kWh that provides up to 605 km based on China’s extremely generous CLTC standard. This battery supports 5.5C charging – the ‘C’ indicates how many times a battery can be charged in one hour – and can get from a 10-80% state of charge (SoC) in 10.5 minutes via DC fast charging.

The alternative is a 100-kWh ‘Qilin’ nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery from CATL, which serves up more range at up to 780 km, but with 5C charging instead. These battery options mirror those offered with the latest 007 that also made its debut this year.

The 7X is available with single- or dual-motor configurations, the former being rear-wheel drive and delivering 421 PS (416 hp or 310 kW). Meanwhile, the latter is all-wheel drive and adds an electric motor at the front rated at 224 PS (221 hp or 165 kW) for a total of 646 PS (637 hp or 475 kW) and a 0-100 km/h time of 3.8 seconds.

As seen on the 007, the 7X features an interactive light strip just above the main headlamps at the front. There’s also a find roof-mounted LiDAR sensor, fender-mounted sensors, full-width ‘Super Red’ taillights as well as flush pop-out door handles.

Measuring 4,825 mm long, 1,930 mm wide, 1,666 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,925 mm, the five-seat 7X is larger in size when compared to its direct rival, the Tesla Model Y. Other notable rivals include the Xpeng G6, Li Auto L6 as well as the upcoming Xiaomi MX11.

On the inside, the 7X has a simple dashboard design with a digital instrument cluster and a 16-inch central touchscreen with mini-LED technology and 3.5K resolution, the latter accompanied by a few physical controls beneath it. Powering the infotainment system and its many functions is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 chip.

It appears Zeekr has taken a page out of its luxurious 009 MPV when designing the rear passenger space of the 7X, as it is decked out with premium features. For starters, there are powered seats with an extendable leg rest which is joined by electric sunshades for the door windows as well as airline-style tray tables that fold out from the backs of the front seats.

For that “boss experience,” higher-spec variants come with a 13-inch 2K OLED touchscreen integrated into the back of the front passenger seat and a powered table top with a load capacity of 20 kg.

If that isn’t enough, there’s an electric blind for the non-opening panoramic glass roof, heating and ventilation functions for the seats and a touchscreen integrated into the armrest to access various functions from the back.

No shortage of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) either, with dual Nvidia Orin X chips providing 508 TOPS of computing power to enable functions such as autonomous emergency braking and a certain level of self-driving. The specifics aren’t available just yet, but the 7X should get the same suite of system as the new 007.

Pricing for the 7X in China isn’t available for now, although it is estimated to go for between 240,000 and 350,000 yuan (about RM146k and RM213k), With the 7X already confirmed to be a global model, there is a possibility that it could come to Malaysia, although we’re still waiting for Zeekr to launch the 009 and X here. What do you think? Is the 7X an electric vehicle (EV) that you want here? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

