Tesla Model Y six-seater version planned; production to start from late-2025 in Shanghai, China

Posted in Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By Mick Chan / September 5 2024 1:04 pm

2024 Tesla Model Y Performance in Malaysia

Tesla has plans to produce a six-seater version of the Model Y electric crossover, Reuters has reported, citing sources who said that the electric vehicle maker has asked its suppliers to prepare for a ‘double-digit increase’ in output of the Model Y at its factory in Shanghai, China.

The six-seater version of the Model Y is set for production in late-2025, Reuters cited one of its sources as saying. The upcoming ‘Juniper’ update for the Model Y will be a five-seater, and this will be launched in 2025 rather than later this year as initially planned, it added.

When it was first unveiled in 2019, the Model Y was touted as available with a set of third-row seats which is claimed to offer up to six inches (152 mm) of legroom, though this is subject to the positioning of the second-row seats.

Tesla Model Y third-row seats, 2021 model

The addition of a six-seater version of the Model Y points to market pressure faced in China from Chinese carmakers, with segment rivals including the likes of the Zeekr 7X and the Xpeng G6, the latter having been launched in Malaysia, priced from RM166k.

At present, the Tesla Model Y is the best-selling car in China overall, Reuters reported, with 207,800 units sold from January to June this year. In Malaysia, the Tesla Model Y starts from RM191k for the Rear-Wheel Drive, RM238k for the Long Range All-Wheel Drive, and RM280k for the Performance All-Wheel Drive.

