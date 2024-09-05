Tesla Model Y six-seater version planned; production to start from late-2025 in Shanghai, China

Posted in Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By /

Tesla Model Y six-seater version planned; production to start from late-2025 in Shanghai, China

2024 Tesla Model Y Performance in Malaysia

Tesla has plans to produce a six-seater version of the Model Y electric crossover, Reuters has reported, citing sources who said that the electric vehicle maker has asked its suppliers to prepare for a ‘double-digit increase’ in output of the Model Y at its factory in Shanghai, China.

The six-seater version of the Model Y is set for production in late-2025, Reuters cited one of its sources as saying. The upcoming ‘Juniper’ update for the Model Y will be a five-seater, and this will be launched in 2025 rather than later this year as initially planned, it added.

When it was first unveiled in 2019, the Model Y was touted as available with a set of third-row seats which is claimed to offer up to six inches (152 mm) of legroom, though this is subject to the positioning of the second-row seats.

Tesla Model Y six-seater version planned; production to start from late-2025 in Shanghai, China

Tesla Model Y third-row seats, 2021 model

The addition of a six-seater version of the Model Y points to market pressure faced in China from Chinese carmakers, with segment rivals including the likes of the Zeekr 7X and the Xpeng G6, the latter having been launched in Malaysia, priced from RM166k.

At present, the Tesla Model Y is the best-selling car in China overall, Reuters reported, with 207,800 units sold from January to June this year. In Malaysia, the Tesla Model Y starts from RM191k for the Rear-Wheel Drive, RM238k for the Long Range All-Wheel Drive, and RM280k for the Performance All-Wheel Drive.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Tesla Model 3 2024
Tesla Model Y 2024
Track all markets on TradingView

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Mick Chan

Open roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry. Spent three years at a motoring newspaper and short stint with a magazine prior to joining this website.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 