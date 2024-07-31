Tesla Model Y Juniper facelift details shown – full-width rear light bar; Model 3 interior ambient lighting

Here’s a fresh look at what’s said to be the upcoming Tesla Model Y ‘Juniper’ update, this time with an up-close look at some exterior and interior details which have been posted to X/Twitter by Drive Tesla Canada.

These images are taken rather close-up and thus leaves much of the refreshed Model Y obscured, though these do reveal key distinguishing updates for the EV. Here, its tailgate has been photographed to show a light bar that bridges each tail lamp, with Tesla script located in the middle.

The light bar is also depicted to emit light in a more gradual fade manner, as compared to the more defined lines typical of light bar assemblies on other cars.

Accompanying this is a partial image of the vehicle’s interior, and here the Model Y ‘Juniper’ appears to share the perforated seat upholstery as well as the ambient lighting setup of the Model 3 ‘Highland’ facelift.

Beyond these images of the updated car, the Model Y ‘Juniper’ can also be expected to share key components with the latest Model 3, such as the current three-spoke steering wheel design, a larger, 15-inch infotainment touchscreen, along with an eight-inch rear occupant touchscreen.

Elsewhere, unconfirmed – but expected – updates include improved aerodynamic efficiency to go with its redesign, and reduced NVH, with some of these improvements already implemented in the current 2024 Model Y such as double-glazed windows.

Further along the model’s lifecycle, an updated Model Y Performance can also be expected, bringing the requisite more powerful motors, plus adaptive dampers, and possibly a different set of front seats, as in the Model 3 Performance.

Tesla Model 3 2024
Tesla Model Y 2024
