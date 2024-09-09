Woman faced with RM700 fine for allowing 10-year-old son to drive her car and getting into an accident

A woman was fined RM700 by the traffic magistrate’s court for allowing her 10-year-old son to drive her Toyota Corolla which later was involved in an accident, according to a report by Sinar Harian.
The sentence was handed down to the 46-year-old woman after she pleaded guilty to the charge, with magistrate Marlissa Mohd Fahmy ordering a seven-day prison sentence in default should the woman fail to pay the fine.
Previously, the woman pleaded for a lenient sentence as she said she only earned a monthly income of RM1,500 from her job as a cleaning worker. She added that her husband is also currently ill and they have three school-going children.
Deputy public prosecutor M Pusppa said the woman had been negligent in her responsibility to monitor and supervise her child and asked for an appropriate sentence. “This is not the first time such a case has occurred in our country, and this act is highly dangerous as the accused had allowed a child to drive the vehicle, and during the incident, the child had also brought along a neighbour’s child during the incident,” she said.
“Her actions not only endangered her own life but also the lives of others,” she added. The offence was committed around 9pm on September 3 on Jalan Arowana 2, Taman Arowana Impian in Seremban.
Comments
Rm700 is a joke…
This is seriously not a joke.
Justice is not served.The safety of the innocent public is severely compromised.
Is MACC allowed to handle this case whether there is any element of corruption,with such a ridiculous sentence ?
What message is the judge sending to the general public?If u have RM1400 as spare cash,u can commit the offence twice?
Is it because the prisons r full,that judges prefer to fine these recalcitrant parents?
PMX..this case merits your attention.Big crooks r caught and meted out the correct sentence.What about this?
Lately,a Msian man was sentenced to 10 years jail due to drunk driving.Allowing a kid to drive a car in this case is not very far from drunk driving.Lives can be lost.
Not satisfied dare to go sue the magistrate?
Rm700 fine is a joke. How can she maintain a vehicle when she claim she earn Rm 1,500 a month?
RM700 ……. ONLY? These people should be neutered to prevent repopulation.
Seriously only 700 ringgit? The Pakistani kid case if I recall fined way more than this amount. And this case involved accident too .
Jokes