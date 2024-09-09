Woman faced with RM700 fine for allowing 10-year-old son to drive her car and getting into an accident

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / September 9 2024 4:19 pm

A woman was fined RM700 by the traffic magistrate’s court for allowing her 10-year-old son to drive her Toyota Corolla which later was involved in an accident, according to a report by Sinar Harian.

The sentence was handed down to the 46-year-old woman after she pleaded guilty to the charge, with magistrate Marlissa Mohd Fahmy ordering a seven-day prison sentence in default should the woman fail to pay the fine.

Previously, the woman pleaded for a lenient sentence as she said she only earned a monthly income of RM1,500 from her job as a cleaning worker. She added that her husband is also currently ill and they have three school-going children.

Deputy public prosecutor M Pusppa said the woman had been negligent in her responsibility to monitor and supervise her child and asked for an appropriate sentence. “This is not the first time such a case has occurred in our country, and this act is highly dangerous as the accused had allowed a child to drive the vehicle, and during the incident, the child had also brought along a neighbour’s child during the incident,” she said.

“Her actions not only endangered her own life but also the lives of others,” she added. The offence was committed around 9pm on September 3 on Jalan Arowana 2, Taman Arowana Impian in Seremban.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.