Woman faced with RM700 fine for allowing 10-year-old son to drive her car and getting into an accident

A woman was fined RM700 by the traffic magistrate’s court for allowing her 10-year-old son to drive her Toyota Corolla which later was involved in an accident, according to a report by Sinar Harian.

The sentence was handed down to the 46-year-old woman after she pleaded guilty to the charge, with magistrate Marlissa Mohd Fahmy ordering a seven-day prison sentence in default should the woman fail to pay the fine.

Previously, the woman pleaded for a lenient sentence as she said she only earned a monthly income of RM1,500 from her job as a cleaning worker. She added that her husband is also currently ill and they have three school-going children.

Deputy public prosecutor M Pusppa said the woman had been negligent in her responsibility to monitor and supervise her child and asked for an appropriate sentence. “This is not the first time such a case has occurred in our country, and this act is highly dangerous as the accused had allowed a child to drive the vehicle, and during the incident, the child had also brought along a neighbour’s child during the incident,” she said.

“Her actions not only endangered her own life but also the lives of others,” she added. The offence was committed around 9pm on September 3 on Jalan Arowana 2, Taman Arowana Impian in Seremban.

  • Bieight8 on Sep 09, 2024 at 4:39 pm

    Rm700 is a joke…

    • Let there be rule of law on Sep 09, 2024 at 7:56 pm

      This is seriously not a joke.
      Justice is not served.The safety of the innocent public is severely compromised.
      Is MACC allowed to handle this case whether there is any element of corruption,with such a ridiculous sentence ?
      What message is the judge sending to the general public?If u have RM1400 as spare cash,u can commit the offence twice?
      Is it because the prisons r full,that judges prefer to fine these recalcitrant parents?
      PMX..this case merits your attention.Big crooks r caught and meted out the correct sentence.What about this?
      Lately,a Msian man was sentenced to 10 years jail due to drunk driving.Allowing a kid to drive a car in this case is not very far from drunk driving.Lives can be lost.

    • Phuket Mug on Sep 09, 2024 at 8:33 pm

      Not satisfied dare to go sue the magistrate?

  • Francis Lim on Sep 09, 2024 at 4:39 pm

    Rm700 fine is a joke. How can she maintain a vehicle when she claim she earn Rm 1,500 a month?

  • ioma on Sep 09, 2024 at 4:52 pm

    RM700 ……. ONLY? These people should be neutered to prevent repopulation.

  • Pai on Sep 09, 2024 at 5:20 pm

    Seriously only 700 ringgit? The Pakistani kid case if I recall fined way more than this amount. And this case involved accident too .

  • David on Sep 09, 2024 at 7:36 pm

    Jokes

