2024 Xpeng G6 scores five-star Euro NCAP rating

Posted in Cars, International News, Safety, Xpeng / By Mick Chan / September 12 2024 2:30 pm

The European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) has released its findings for the Xpeng G6 electric SUV, which has scored the full five-star rating in its assessment. The Xpeng G6 was launched in Malaysia last month, offered in two variants priced at RM165,820 and RM185,820 respectively.

The Xpeng G6 scored 88% in the adult occupant protection (AOP) category, with findings of ‘good’ to ‘adequate’ assigned in the frontal impact assessment, with a ‘good’ rating in the side mobile barrier and side pole tests of the lateral impact assessment, though ‘poor’ rating was scored in the side-to-side occupant interaction test. Neck protection saw a ‘good’ rating for front and rear occupants in the rear impact test.

Meanwhile, the Xpeng G6 scored 85% in the child occupant protection (COP) category, scoring a ‘good’ rating in both frontal impact and lateral impact tests. This scored six out of 12 points in the safety features category, with its score brought down by the lack of integrated child restraint system (CRS) and child presence detection features, though it did score full points for CRS installation.

A score of 81% was awarded in the vulnerable road users (VRU) category, with 0.3 out of 1 point scored for protection against ‘dooring’ a cyclist, or opening a door into the path of an approaching cyclist; the score was for driver side only functionality of this feature. Meanwhile, the G6 scored full points in AEB – Motorcyclist and Lane Support – Motorcyclist categories.

The Xpeng G6 scored 75% in the safety assists category, with an ‘adequate’ rating for speed assistance and ‘marginal’ for occupant status monitoring; this was from full points awarded in the seatbelt reminder category, but 0.4 out of a possible two points for driver monitoring. It scored 2.5 out of three points in lane support, and 8.3 out of nine points in AEB car-to-car.

