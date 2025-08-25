JPJ eBid: VPR and TDE number plates up for bidding

JPJ has announced that VPR and TDE are the next number plate series to go up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

WP Kuala Lumpur’s latest running number series is ‘VPR’, and it opened for tender on August 21. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm today, August 25. As usual, the results will be out the following day. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

Also available on JPJ eBid is the Terengganu series ‘TDE’. The bidding period started on August 22 and will close at 10pm on August 26. Results will be out the day after the auction closes.

New car coming soon and want a nice number plate for the new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.

