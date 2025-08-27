Petronas-MSF Merdeka Race 2025 – 111-lap endurance racing event in celebration of the 68th Merdeka Day

In Local News, Motorsports / by Mick Chan / August 27 2025 4:52 pm

The MSF Merdeka Race returns this year for its eighth edition, and for 2025 the Malaysia Speed Festival racing series once again receives the support of Malaysian fuel brand Petronas Primax. This year’s edition brings a heightened challenge of endurance, as the upcoming race will be a 111-lap event, lengthened from the 99-lap running of the 2024 endurance racing event.

To be held around the full 5.543 km length of the Petronas Sepang International Circuit, the MSF Merdeka Race 2025 will host MSF SuperTurismo for cars as well as MotoMSF Superbikes for motorcycles. The feature event that is the MSF SuperTurismo Merdeka 111 Endurance Race, as its name indicates, will be a 111-lap event, and this is projected to have a race time of five hours.

A total of six categories will be contested in the MSF Merdeka Race 2025, and the prize pool will see the overall winner take home RM5,000. The overall runner-up gets RM3,000, and the second overall runner-up gets RM2,000. This will be in addition to the prizes for each category, which will be RM3,500 for the category winner, RM1,500 for the category runner-up, and RM1,000 for the category second runner-up.

For motorcycle racers in the MotoMSF Superbikes event, this year’s running of the endurance race has been extended to become a 33-lap race, up from the 12-lap event of the previous edition. Teams in MotoMSF Superbikes will run two riders and two motorcycles, with mandatory pitstops and rider changes in a race that is projected to run for 90 minutes.

The prize pool for MotoMSF Superbikes at this event consists of RM8,000 for the overall winner, RM5,000 for the runner-up, RM3,000 for third place, RM2,000 for fourth place and RM1,500 for the fifth-place finisher.

This year’s upcoming edition of the MSF Merdeka Race will also welcome the American V-Twin Cup by Prodigy Racing, featuring machinery from Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycle. This race will feature motorcycles displacing up to 2,000 cc in engine capacity, and will compete in a seven-lap race.

The American V-Twin Cup is the event that starts the on-track action on Sunday, August 31, and this will be followed by MotoMSF Superbikes which will run for 33 laps. The main event for four-wheelers, the MSF SuperTurismo Merdeka 111 Endurance Race is projected to commence at 5pm.

In addition to the feature race events, the MSF Merdeka Race 2025 will also host the SuperSeries, Tuner Production, the SkillDRVN One Make Race, and the Campro Cup categories which will run 40-minute races each, while the Saga Cup and Myvi Cup will both run a race duration of 75 minutes.

“It has always been a tradition to up the game every year, and that was precisely what we did with the format change in MSF SuperTurismo and MotoMSF Superbikes this year. While MSF continues to prioritise affordable and sustainable racing for the masses, we are equally committed to ensuring that this is done so in a structured and progressive manner that will continue to enhance the talent, skill and competitiveness of our participants,” said MSF principal Adian Yein Khalid.

Access to the MSF Merdeka Race 2025 is open to the public from 10am to 11pm on August 31, 2025, with tickets priced at RM35, granting access to the paddock and pits. Children below 12 years of age gain admission free of charge. Food trucks will be in operation, and merchandise will be available to purchase on-site at the event.

