JPJ eBid: VPS and PRW number plates up for bidding

August 29 2025

JPJ has announced that VPS and PRW are the next number plate series to go up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

WP Kuala Lumpur’s latest running number series is ‘VPS’, and it opens for tender on September 1. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm on September 5. As usual, the results will be out the following day. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

Also available on JPJ eBid is the Penang series ‘PRW’. The bidding period started on August 25 and will close at 10pm today, August 29. Results will be out the day after the auction closes.

New car coming soon and want a nice number plate for the new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.

