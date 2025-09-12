Toyota GR Yaris Aero performance package debuts – ducts, spoiler, adjustable wing developed from racing

In Cars, International News, Toyota / by Mick Chan / September 12 2025 2:12 pm

For those in need of more aggressive bodywork for the facelifted Toyota GR Yaris, the Japanese manufacturer has released an Aero performance package for the three-door rally-inspired high performance hatchback.

The package is comprised of six items, starting in front with the ducted aluminium bonnet that is modelled after the bonnet on the GRMN Yaris, and which Toyota says was developed through the use of the component in the Japanese Rally Championship, and this is aimed at improving cooling performance through the discharge of heat from the engine bay.

Downforce is of course worked on, and the front lip spoiler is aimed at improving the overall aerodynamic balance of the GR Yaris by suppressing lift at the front end of the car. The front lip spoiler was added based on feedback from professional racing driver Oshima, according to Toyota.

Aft of the front wheels, the package includes front fender ducts which release air that is accumulated in the front wheelhouses, which is said to improve steering feel when the front of the car dives under heavy braking, and aids handling stability upon corner entry.

Moving to the underside of the car, a set of fuel tank under-covers optimises airflow along the car’s underbody, and this is inspired by the flat-bottom shape of a fuel tank in a racing car, says the manufacturer.

At the rear, the package brings rear bumper ducts to reduce the bumper’s parachute effect to lower the drag coefficient. This has been developed to cope with the harsh conditions of motorsport, says Toyota. Added to the rear of the car’s roof is an adjustable rear wing.

With this being an aerodynamics package for the GR Yaris, there is no change to the car’s powertrain or suspension components.

Engine outputs therefore remain unchanged, from the car’s launch specifications of 304 PS at 6,500 rpm and 400 Nm from 3,250 rpm to 4,600 rpm, and transmission choices continue to be either a six-speed manual (iMT) with auto-blip, or a Gazoo Racing eight-speed Direct Automatic Transmission, both with the GR-Four multi-plate clutch AWD driveline and Torsen front and rear LSDs.

Likewise, suspension continues to be by MacPherson struts in front and a double wishbone layout at the rear, with 225/40R18 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres on 8J-wide BBS forged aluminium wheels. These house ventilated discs with four-pot callipers in front, and two-pot callipers at the rear.

Pricing for the facelifted Toyota GR Yaris with the Aero performance package in Japan starts from 4,055,000 yen (RM115,744) for the six-speed manual RC variant, or 4,405,000 yen (RM125,734) for the eight-speed automatic. The higher-grade RZ trim with the Aero performance package is 5,475,000 yen (RM156,275), and the 8AT version of the RZ is 5,825,000 yen (RM166,266).

